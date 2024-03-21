We need constant systemic mobilisation, not talk about numbers - Zhorin

Simultaneously with mobilisation, general training of the civilian population should be carried out.

This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade (3SAB) Maksym Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"Any numbers in the context of mobilisation are bullshit. No one will ever be able to calculate how many people the Ukrainian army needs to win. We need constant systematic mobilisation, constant replenishment of the army, constant training. At the same time, it is necessary to deal not only with the mobilisation of men, but also with the general training of the civilian population.



And not to constantly come up with random numbers that simply scare people," he stressed.

