Safety of ZNPP depends on timely inspections and rotations of IAEA mission - Grossi

The head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, is convinced that the safety of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP depends on timely inspections and rotations of the Agency’s mission.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Grossi said this before the start of the World Summit on Nuclear Energy.

"To better control safety, we need to strengthen the role of international bodies, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency. We need to ensure that inspections are carried out in a timely manner so that we have the opportunity to avoid problems. And we need concrete actions," the statement said.

According to him, the leaders of states and governments realized how important the nuclear issue is now. Currently, the Agency's task is to develop more than 80 projects in this field and to take steps at the level of state policy that will allow the tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

"It depends on each country. Some countries will triple, some will double, but it is clear that nuclear energy plays an important role in the vision of the future. It already provides half of the clean energy in Europe," Grossi noted.

