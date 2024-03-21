In March, Pada sat in session for 8.5 hours in total - People’s Deputy Lozynskyi

In March, the Verkhovna Rada met only three times, and the parliament sat in session for 8.5 hours in total.

This was reported by People`s Roman Lozynskyi of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"This is just shame and disgrace. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine sat in session for three days, 8.5 hours in total, in March. Today, there were enough votes in the hall for 2.5 hours, and later there was no quorum," he emphasized.

At the same time, the deputy noted, the Verkhovna Rada has been blocking and not considering the draft law No. 9559д on support of the security and defense forces at the expense of local self-government for 7 months.

"For almost 2 years, they have been blocking and not considering draft law #6163 on deprivation of state awards and titles of traitors and collaborators.

For almost 2 years, #7476 - deprivation of mandates of local council deputies from banned parties (all kinds of Opposition Blocs, Sharii`s, Vitrenko`s, etc.) - has been blocked and not considered," Lozynskyi emphasized.

