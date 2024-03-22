ENG
Occupants attack 15 settlements in Ukraine, 5 people are killed

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of 15 regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Military Media Center, the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported

A total of 125 settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities were attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, tactical aircraft.

According to the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, 13 people were injured and three more went missing.

"Three people were killed - two in Khmelnytskyi region and one in Zaporizhzhia," he said.

Power outage schedules are being introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions. Power has been restored in Vinnytsia region.

According to the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as of 13.00 the number of people killed by enemy rocket fire in Zaporizhzhia increased to 3.

