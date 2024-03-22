Enemy drone hits minibus in Chernihiv region
On March 22, at about 1:40 p.m., an enemy drone hit a minibus with civilians in Novhorod-Siverskyi district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus.
"According to preliminary information, three people were injured," the report said.
Also during the day, three explosions occurred in Semenivka. According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked with GABs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password