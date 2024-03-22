No sign of Ukraine’s involvement in Moscow shooting - White House

The White House said there were no signs of Ukraine’s involvement in the shooting in Moscow.

This was reported by the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"There is no indication of Ukraine's involvement," the newspaper quoted the White House as saying.

The BBC notes that earlier the White House reported that they were still gathering information about the attack in Moscow.

Since then, they have stated that "there is no indication" of Ukraine's involvement in the current attack.

As a reminder, on March 22, in the evening, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region: 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.