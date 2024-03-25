Enemy is conducting continuous assault operations around Chasiv Yar, - 26th SAB

In Donetsk region, the enemy is conducting continuous assault operations around Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade, Oleh Kalashnikov, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation is very difficult in the area of Bakhmut. There are continuous enemy assaults, supported by artillery, cannon fire, and MLRS. The number of guided bombs used has also increased. The enemy is dropping them on populated areas and our fortified positions in an attempt to inflict damage on us. That is, the situation is quite hot today," the military said.

Speaking about the situation around Chasiv Yar, Kalashnikov said it has been tense and complicated for days.

"This is really the focus for the enemy in its assault operations. He is trying to "push through" our defences to reach Chasiv Yar, which is a kind of "gateway" to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk conglomerate. Here we can observe how the enemy is putting its elite units into action," the spokesman said.

He emphasised that "a rather large group is operating in the direction of Chasiv Yar". Kalashnikov also noted that the enemy has moved some units from Avdiivka to the Bakhmut direction.