Borrell: Russia’s latest missile attacks on Ukraine are war crimes

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called the recent Russian missile attacks on Ukraine war crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The EU condemns the repeated attacks on Ukraine over the past week. Russia has used nearly 190 missiles to target civilians, destroy energy infrastructure and deprive ordinary citizens of basic electricity and heating systems. These are war crimes," Borrell wrote on the social network X.

