Explosions in Odesa: Russians attack city with ballistic missiles
Several explosions occurred in Odesa on the evening of 25 March during an air raid alert.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.
"Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in shelters until the lights out! This is important! The enemy is attacking us with missiles!" he wrote.
Local social media reported several explosions in the city.
The Air Force reported that ballistic missiles were launched at Odesa from Crimea.
