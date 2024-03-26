"Arrival" in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, non-residential building was damaged (updated)

On the afternoon of 26 March, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in his telegram channel.

"Preliminary there is 'arrival' in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. We are finding out the details," Terekhov said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the occupiers had hit civilian residential infrastructure in Kharkiv.

"A hit was recorded in Shevchenkivskyi district. There is no information about the victims at the moment. Specialised services are inspecting the site," he said.

Terekhov, in turn, added that the attack had previously hit a residential area in Kharkiv. Information about the victims and possible damage is being clarified.

"A non-residential building was damaged, windows in a nearby high-rise building were blown out. Fortunately, there are no injured or dead," Terekhov said at 12.19 p.m.