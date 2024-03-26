ENG
Explosions occurred in Sumy

вибух

Explosions occurred during an air alert in Sumy.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET informs.

In the morning, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity along the border and the threat of air strikes on the frontline regions.

