Explosions in Mykolaiv, RMA reports "arrivals", there are wounded (updated)

In the afternoon of 17 March, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert. The alert was announced in the region due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

"An explosion in Mykolaiv. We are investigating. I will provide information later," he said.

"There was an arrival in Mykolaiv. From a place that came from Odesa. And the re-launch is the same," said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

Later, both Sienkevych and Kim reported a second explosion in Mykolaiv.

"At the moment, there are 2 victims of moderate severity," Kim said at 14.30.

Watch more: Body of occupier with piece of white cloth flies high up during explosion. VIDEO