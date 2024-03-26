ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10243 visitors online
News
34 822 145

Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from NSDC secretary post

данілов

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, has been appointed to this position.

This is stated in Decree 186/2024 on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"Dismiss DANILOV Oleksii Miacheslavovych from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

By another decree No. 188/2024, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, was appointed to this position.

Read more: Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech called for finding ways to block Telegram. NSDC believes that this is impossible

Author: 

Danilov Oleksii (251) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7398) NSDC (960) firing (411)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 