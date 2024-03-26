Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from NSDC secretary post
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksii Danilov from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, has been appointed to this position.
This is stated in Decree 186/2024 on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.
"Dismiss DANILOV Oleksii Miacheslavovych from the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.
By another decree No. 188/2024, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, was appointed to this position.
