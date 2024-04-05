ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9169 visitors online
News War
5 079 17

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: Preliminary, Russians attacked with GABs (updated)

харків

During the air raid, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the RMA Syniehubov called on residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to stay in shelters.

According to Mayor Terekhov, the occupiers had previously attacked the city with GABs.

Syniehubov later said that the Russians had attacked the city of Kharkiv and a settlement in Kharkiv district.

"Preliminary, they struck with GABs. Details are being established. At the moment, there is no information about the victims," he added.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia: There are victims (updated)

Author: 

shoot out (12935) Kharkiv (1256) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 