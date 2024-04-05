Explosions occurred in Kharkiv: Preliminary, Russians attacked with GABs (updated)

During the air raid, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the RMA Syniehubov called on residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv district to stay in shelters.

According to Mayor Terekhov, the occupiers had previously attacked the city with GABs.

Syniehubov later said that the Russians had attacked the city of Kharkiv and a settlement in Kharkiv district.

"Preliminary, they struck with GABs. Details are being established. At the moment, there is no information about the victims," he added.

