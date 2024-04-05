War unleashed by Russia will end on Ukraine’s conditions - EU spokesman Stano

The European Union has a clear and definite position of all 27 member states on Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine and will support it until victory. Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression, so it is Ukraine that will determine the terms on which this war will end.

This was stated by EU spokesperson Peter Stano during a press briefing in Brussels on Friday. This is how he responded to a request from journalists to comment on reports from some Western media about the possibility of exchanging Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO for territorial concessions at the expense of the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In general, we do not comment on media reports citing unnamed sources. What is really important is the EU's position, which has been agreed upon by all 27 member states. This position is to support Ukraine for as long as necessary until it legitimately wins this legitimate defensive war. This is the position of the European Union," Stano emphasized.

The EU spokesperson noted that this conflict will eventually find a solution in one way or another. But, according to the EU, such a solution should be found on Ukraine's conditions.

"Ukraine is a victim of this criminal Russian aggression. Therefore, it is Ukraine that will decide when the right time comes to discuss any concessions, conditions or anything else. All of this is entirely in Ukraine's hands. The European Union stands by Ukraine, together with Ukraine and continues to provide all possible assistance to Ukraine to help it win this legitimate war of defense," Peter Stano added.