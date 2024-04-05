Polish protesters start partially allowing trucks to pass through Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint
At the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the passage of trucks has been partially resumed.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Attention, at the Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska checkpoint, the passage of trucks has been partially resumed.
According to information from Polish colleagues, farmers who have been restricting traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty trucks to enter Poland every day.
We ask carriers to take this information into account and follow the notification from Ukrtransbezpeka regarding the order of entry to the checkpoint," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password