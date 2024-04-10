Spanish PM Sanchez calls on EU to increase investment in defence

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the EU should invest more in its own security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Boletin.

According to him, the European security and defence industry has been "ignored for too long", which has led to a €56 billion investment deficit.

"We have fewer capabilities, we suffer from digital vulnerability, which is exacerbated by the growth of artificial intelligence, serious deficiencies in the defence industry, despite the fact that the European economy is seven times larger than Russia's," Sanchez explained.

The Prime Minister stressed that the EU needs to "have the same cards as other countries, if only so that we don't have to use them".

"We need to strengthen our deterrence capabilities, not to be feared, not to engage the world in an arms race, but to be respected, to be able to defend the great project of peace, democracy and freedom that is Europe," he added.

