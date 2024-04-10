Kherson Regional Military Command denies Russian IPSO about possible "offensive" on right bank of region
The Russians are once again spreading information about a possible "offensive" in the right-bank Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this was written in the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional State Administration.
"As in all previous times when the occupiers spread such disinformation, they are lying again. And the truth is simple. In the Kherson region, only death awaits the invaders. Both on the right and left banks," the statement said.
It is noted that the situation in the region is under the full control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Our soldiers are ready to repel the enemy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password