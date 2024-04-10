Without US support, Ukraine may lose - Cavoli

Russia’s continued offensive in eastern Ukraine and its search for support in China, Iran, and the DPRK indicate that the Kremlin has no intention of curtailing its aggression. Ukraine is almost entirely dependent on external support and needs the help of the United States.

This was stated on Wednesday in Congress by the commander of the US European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are going through difficult times in the European theater, to put it mildly," the American commander said during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.

He emphasized that the war is devastating Ukraine, and Russian troops are causing destruction and casualties that Europe has not seen since World War II.

"Russia is turning to China, Iran and North Korea to support its campaign against Ukraine. These countries are forming interconnected strategic partnerships in an effort to challenge the existing order," the general said. Cavoli emphasized that this is deeply contrary to US national interests, while the Kremlin does not even think about stopping.

"Russia shows no signs of stopping (its aggression - ed.) and has no intention of stopping in Ukraine. Russia is a chronic threat," the EUCOM commander emphasized.

Ukraine, according to Cavoli, remains almost entirely dependent on external support to continue its struggle. "The importance of this moment cannot be overestimated. If we do not support Ukraine, Ukraine may lose," the general emphasized.

In this context, he emphasized the need for the U.S. Congress to pass a bill with additional funding that includes assistance to Ukraine.