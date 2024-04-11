Russia attacks two DTEK thermal power plants, equipment is damaged

On the morning of 11 April, Russian invaders attacked DTEK’s energy facilities during a massive shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DTEK's press service.

"The equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. After the attack ended, the power engineers promptly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the equipment. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled almost 170 times.

Read more: There was a large-scale emergency power outage in Mykolaiv