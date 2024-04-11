Ruscists attacked Mykolaiv: 4 people died, 5 were injured (updated)

An explosion rang out in Mykolaiv during an air raid. The Russians attacked the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of missile danger for Mykolayiv region and Kherson region.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said that there was an explosion in Mykolaiv. Currently, the details are being clarified.

The head of the RMA, Vitalii Kim, later announced that as a result of the hit in the city, according to preliminary information, 2 people died and 4 were injured.

Read more: There was a large-scale emergency power outage in Mykolaiv

The Southern Defence Forces reported that as of 01:01 p.m., 4 civilians were killed and 5 injured.

There is damage to residential buildings and cars in the private sector. Damage to industrial facilities was also reported. The circumstances are being clarified.