Ruscists attacked thermal power plant in Sumy (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Sumy. Russians strike at a local thermal power plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of using air strikes.

Later, the RMA reported that the Russians had hit a local thermal power plant with GABs.

"All necessary services are working on the spot. Preliminary, no people were injured. The consequences of the strike are being clarified. The Esman community in Shostka district was also shelled (with cannon artillery).

As a result of the shelling, two people sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured were taken to Hlukhiv hospital," the regional administration said.

