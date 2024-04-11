Occupiers fired 7 shells from heavy artillery at Marhanets
Today, on April 11, Russians attacked Marhanets in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Today it was loud in Marhanets, in the Nikopol region.
The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery. Seven shells flew there. Fortunately, it was over. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.
As noted, in other settlements of the district and the region as a whole, there were no arrivals.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password