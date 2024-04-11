Occupiers fired 7 shells from heavy artillery at Marhanets

Today, on April 11, Russians attacked Marhanets in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today it was loud in Marhanets, in the Nikopol region.



The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery. Seven shells flew there. Fortunately, it was over. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.



As noted, in other settlements of the district and the region as a whole, there were no arrivals.

