Soldiers defending Ukraine in Kherson direction need help with car purchase
This was reported by Maksym Ivanov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
The fundraising goal is UAH 250 thousand.
Details for help:
Link to the jar:
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4xTfZN5QRY
Card number:
5375411215455234
PayPal:
