ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9697 visitors online
News War
1 223 10

Soldiers defending Ukraine in Kherson direction need help with car purchase

зсу

Soldiers fighting in the Kherson direction need help in purchasing cars

This was reported by Maksym Ivanov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The fundraising goal is UAH 250 thousand.

Details for help:

Link to the jar:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4xTfZN5QRY

Card number:

5375411215455234

PayPal:

[email protected]

Read more: Volunteer Soloshenko holds fundraiser to equip evacuation wagons for military. PHOTO

Author: 

aid (2357) collection (69)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 