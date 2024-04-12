Soldiers defending Ukraine in Kherson direction need help with car purchase

Soldiers fighting in the Kherson direction need help in purchasing cars

This was reported by Maksym Ivanov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The fundraising goal is UAH 250 thousand.

Details for help:

Link to the jar:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/4xTfZN5QRY

Card number:

5375411215455234

PayPal:

[email protected]

