Umierov discusses assistance and cooperation with Japanese Defense Minister Kihara

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umierov had a telephone conversation with Japan’s Defense Minister Minoru Kihara to discuss assistance to Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Umierov thanked Japan for its comprehensive support in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

He also informed his colleague about the dynamics on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.

"I am grateful to Japan for participating in the IT and demining coalitions, providing military vehicles and rehabilitating wounded Ukrainian soldiers," Umierov added.

