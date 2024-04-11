Ukraine expects Japan’s participation in Peace Summit - OP

The Presidential Office hosted a meeting with Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Nakagome Masashi.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

As noted, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva thanked the Japanese side for its continued support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Japan has been demonstrating a clear position since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and has been putting sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular, taking into account the work of the Yermak-McFaul International Group," the statement said.

The OP reminded that last August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Japan to join the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in June this year in Switzerland.

"We are expecting Japan to be represented at the upcoming Peace Summit at the highest level. We are also counting on assistance in attracting as many countries of the Global South as possible to the summit," Zhovkva said.

The interlocutors also discussed a draft bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration. They hope that the leaders will be able to sign it at the earliest opportunity.

In addition, Ukraine and Japan agreed on a further schedule of work and coordinated cooperation in the framework of upcoming international events.

