Ruscists attacked Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region: 2 killed, 3 injured

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, killing 2 people and injuring 3.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Lypetsk community, Serhii Krevetchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"They hit a civilian facility. Preliminary, two people were killed and three injured. We can't say for sure what's going on, how many people were injured," he said in a statement.

