Ruscists attacked Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region: 2 killed, 3 injured
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region, killing 2 people and injuring 3.
This was stated by the deputy head of the Lypetsk community, Serhii Krevetchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.
"They hit a civilian facility. Preliminary, two people were killed and three injured. We can't say for sure what's going on, how many people were injured," he said in a statement.
