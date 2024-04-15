Ukrainians in Minneapolis meet Ukrainian Armed Forces veterans who came for prosthetics. VIDEO
A video with fragments of a meeting between AFU veterans who came for prosthetics and Ukrainians from the American city of Minneapolis was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers were solemnly welcomed at the local airport. Five soldiers flew to Minneapolis for prosthetics.
