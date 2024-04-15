Explosion occurs in Kropyvnytskyi
An explosion occurred during an air raid in Kropyvnytskyi.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of a missile threat.
The head of the RMA, Raikovych, said: "Friends! We do not take pictures and do not post anything on the networks!"
Later, Raikovych said that in Kropyvnytskyi district there was no damage to civilian infrastructure.
"Relevant services are working. Please keep the information silence," he added.
