Explosion occurs in Kropyvnytskyi

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Kropyvnytskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a missile threat.

The head of the RMA, Raikovych, said: "Friends! We do not take pictures and do not post anything on the networks!"

Read more: Enemy attacked Poltava, explosion was heard in city (updated)

Later, Raikovych said that in Kropyvnytskyi district there was no damage to civilian infrastructure.

"Relevant services are working. Please keep the information silence," he added.