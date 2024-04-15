ENG
Scholz urges China not to help Russia

During a visit to China, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Beijing not to help Russia circumvent sanctions or supply it with weapons.

While on a visit to Shanghai, he said that "no one should help," referring to the increase in Chinese exports to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

"That's why we also call on everyone not to circumvent sanctions...and why we also call on not to supply weapons," Scholz said.

The publication notes that the West accuses China of supplying dual-use goods that Russia uses in its war against Ukraine.

