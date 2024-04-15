Occupiers attack Kharkiv region from Belgorod region of RF
Russian occupation forces are shelling Kharkiv region from the territory of Belgorod region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.
Thus, they warned of a missile in the Kharkiv region, heading south.
According to the Air Force, Kharkiv region is being shelled from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
