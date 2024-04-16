Writer and publicist Dmytro Kapranov dies

The famous publicist, writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov has died. He was 56 years old.

This was reported on Facebook by his brother Vitaliy, Censor.NET reports.

"Friends, we are in trouble. This morning, Dmytro died suddenly. I will write tomorrow about the time and place of the funeral. Everything else is cancelled, sorry," he said in a statement.

The brothers Dmytro and Vitalii Kapranov have written and published dozens of books and founded the Green Dog publishing house. The twin brothers were also the authors of the Taras Shevchenko YouTube channel.

Read more: Attack on Mykolaiv: death toll has increased to 5