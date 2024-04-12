ENG
Attack on Mykolaiv: death toll has increased to 5

миколаїв,11_квітня

In Mykolaiv, the number of people killed due to a rocket attack on April 11 has increased to five.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

"Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man died in the hospital, who was seriously injured as a result of yesterday's shelling," he wrote.

Mykolayiv (403) death (1537) victims (975)
