Attack on Mykolaiv: death toll has increased to 5

In Mykolaiv, the number of people killed due to a rocket attack on April 11 has increased to five.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

"Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man died in the hospital, who was seriously injured as a result of yesterday's shelling," he wrote.

