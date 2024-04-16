Two people injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region
Russians drop a guided aerial bomb on the Ukrposhta building in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, causing casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"At 14:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with a guided aerial bomb. They hit the building of Ukrposhta. A 57-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were taken to a medical facility with acupuncture injuries," the statement said.
