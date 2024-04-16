Ruscists shelled Nikopol region: houses and power lines are damaged. PHOTOS

Since yesterday evening and throughout the night, Russian occupants have been shelling Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Artillery shelling and five attacks by fpv drones. In the evening and at night, Russian troops terrorised Nikopol district. The district centre, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities came under attack.

Three private houses, several greenhouses, a car and a minibus were damaged. A power line was damaged. A thousand customers were left without electricity. Specialists are working to supply power to the homes," said Lysak.

It is also reported that late in the evening, the defenders of the sky from the "East" military group destroyed an enemy shahed in Kryvyi Rih district.

There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere.

Meanwhile, the region continues to deal with the aftermath of the bad weather that hit the region the day before. Power engineers managed to restore power supply to almost 145,000 households in Kryvyi Rih district as soon as possible.

Power lines in almost all districts of the region were damaged due to the high winds. Currently, about 15.5 thousand customers in 96 settlements remain without power.