PACE adopts resolution to support Ukraine’s recovery

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in favour of a resolution to support Ukraine’s recovery.

In the resolution, MEPs call on all countries where Russia has accounts to take the necessary measures to ensure the transfer of these assets to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure. 134 participants of the meeting voted in favour of the resolution, none against.

The Council of Europe, in particular, called for the creation of an international compensation mechanism under its auspices.

"As the newly created Register of Losses begins the time-consuming process of registering Ukrainian losses for the international claims procedure, countries that have frozen Russian assets should transfer these assets to an international compensation fund. For the effective implementation of the procedure, an international commission should be established to consider claims for compensation for losses recorded in the Register," the resolution states.

The international compensation fund is to contain all assets of the Russian state located in Council of Europe member states and non-member states, based on the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness in the distribution of funds.

The resolution calls for the establishment of an impartial and effective international commission to examine claims by Ukraine and the affected entities for compensation for damage caused by the Russian aggression.

The PACE also encourages joint efforts between member states, international organisations and all relevant stakeholders to accelerate the recovery process and ensure full compensation for the multifaceted damage caused by Russia's aggressive war.