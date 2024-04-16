Ukraine and Spain hold another round of talks on security agreement

The Ukrainian side held another round of talks with Spain on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties continued to work on the draft document and strengthened its key provisions.

"I am pleased to note that the agreement with Spain will have a number of features compared to other similar agreements, in particular due to Spain's close relations with the countries of the Mediterranean, Latin America and Africa," Zhovkva said.

It is also reported that the delegations have agreed on a schedule of negotiations and upcoming events at the highest level to sign the agreement.