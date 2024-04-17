ENG
Explosions occurred in Crimea at night. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 17 April, explosions occurred in the town of Dzhankoy near the military airfield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to local residents, the explosions occurred before the air raid alert was announced.

The video shows fire and thick smoke rising from the explosion site.

There is currently no official information on the causes and consequences of several explosions in Crimea.

explosion (1494) Dzhankoy (30) Crimea (2188) fire (670)
