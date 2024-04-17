An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

The head of the RMA, Kiper, called on residents of Odesa and Odesa district to stay in shelters until the alarm is cancelled.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

