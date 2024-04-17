EYE FOR EYE: first Pulston reconnaissance and destruction system handed over to paratroopers of 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade

Company News

The 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, which is currently operating in the Donetsk region, received a Pullstron reconnaissance and destruction system as part of the joint initiative of OKKO network and the Come Back Alive Foundation - EYE FOR EYE.

This was reported on OKKO's Facebook page.

One such complex includes more than 400 attack and reconnaissance UAVs of various types, 7 pickup trucks, 8 Starlink kits, car and portable radios, night vision devices, computers, chargers, generators and other equipment.

"This is the first of ten Pullstrons to be delivered to the Air Assault Troops within the EYE FOR EYE initiative. Each of these reconnaissance and destruction complexes worth 50 million hryvnias is designed to find and destroy the enemy, both day and night," says Oleh Karpenko, Deputy Director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

The commander of the company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles (RUBAC) of the 80th Air Assault Brigade with the call sign Director assured that his unit will use this equipment to protect our country to the fullest extent possible.

"The system is very useful. It allows us to conduct reconnaissance and reconnaissance around the clock, verify and analyze the information obtained, launch planned strikes against identified targets and control the entire contact line," said the commander of RUBAK of the 80th Air Assault Brigade.

"Strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been one of our company's priorities since the full-scale invasion. EYE FOR EYE is our flagship project, which has already provided artillery brigades and reconnaissance units with 25 SHARK reconnaissance systems; and the Territorial Defense Forces Brigades with machine guns, mortars and grenade launchers. "Now our task is to hand over 10 reconnaissance and destruction systems to the Air Assault Forces," comments Vasyl Dmytriv, OKKO Vice President for Marketing, "We thank all the drivers who have been filling their cars with PULLS fuel for the second year in a row and joining the support of the Armed Forces. We would also like to thank those businesses that contribute to the support of the Air Assault Forces."

As part of the initiative, OKKO network donates UAH 1 from each liter of PULLS fuel sold to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and equipment. Since the first days of the full-scale war, the company has already allocated more than UAH 1.6 billion to strengthen the army, rebuilding projects and socially important initiatives.