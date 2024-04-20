Occupiers shelled Kharkiv
The occupiers are currently attacking Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"An explosion can be heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," Terekhov said.
"The occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters," Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote in his turn.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password