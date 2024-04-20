ENG
Occupiers shelled Kharkiv

The occupiers are currently attacking Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"An explosion can be heard in Kharkiv. Be careful," Terekhov said.

"The occupiers are striking! Stay in shelters," Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote in his turn.

