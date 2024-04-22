Russia has destroyed more than 210 port infrastructure facilities - Ministry of Restoration

More than 210 civilian port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been fully or partially destroyed as a result of Russian attacks as of 2024. Many of these facilities have already been restored.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ekonomichna Pravda, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Yurii Vaskov at the conference "Reconstruction of Ukraine".

"We are talking exclusively about civilian facilities of the port territorial structure, there are more than 210 of them," Vaskov said.

The Deputy Minister added that many of these facilities have already been restored.

However, according to him, the government continues to support, develop and restore all possible export routes. Vaskov emphasized that both the government and private business are making efforts to have as many alternative routes as possible.