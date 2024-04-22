ENG
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv - Terekhov

There were explosions in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city. Be careful," he urged.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas.

Read more: Occupiers strike at TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv

