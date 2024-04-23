Enemy attacked Kyiv with drones, all enemy targets were destroyed. No damage or casualties in capital

On the night of 23 April, Russian troops launched another air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

This was announced in the telegram-channel by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the night air alert in the capital was related to the threat of UAVs. According to preliminary data, the enemy drones were launched from the territory of Kursk region (Russia), flew through Sumy and Cherkasy regions and entered Kyiv from the south-west.

"All enemy targets were destroyed by air defence forces and means (the type and number will be published in their reports by the Air Force).

At the moment, no damage or casualties have been reported in the capital (the operational update is being updated and clarified)," the statement said.

Read more: Russia has fired more than 180 weapons at Kyiv since beginning of 2024, including 5 Zircon missiles