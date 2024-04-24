Russian Telegram channels spread fake about burying Ukrainian evaders alive - CCD

Russian propaganda resources disseminate a video in which an employee of the Zhytomyr TCR and SS allegedly "buries" an evader.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation wrote about this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Hostile TG channels are spreading a video in which an employee of the Zhytomyr TCR and SS allegedly 'buries' an evader. According to the ru-propagandists, in this way, military registration and enlistment office employees are trying to intimidate the male population, which "refuses to go to the front," the post says.

The CCD emphasises that "in fact, the video distributed by TG-channels is another fake of Russian propaganda, which, with the help of such staged videos, is trying to intimidate the male population of Ukraine and discredit the employees of the TCR and SS".

