By supporting Ukraine, we help it destroy Russia’s military capabilities that could pose threat to NATO - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of helping Ukraine as a contribution to the security of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg, who constantly calls on the Allies to increase funding for military spending, reiterated that helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression is also a contribution to the security of the transatlantic community itself.

In response to journalists' comments that Western countries will have to spend hundreds of billions to support Ukraine over the next decade, Jens Stoltenberg said that helping Ukrainians is also a contribution to the security of Western countries: "It is good for them, it is good for us and it actually reduces the overall cost."

"By supporting Ukraine, we help it destroy Russian military capabilities that could potentially pose a threat to us. Supporting Ukraine is not charity. Supporting Ukraine is an investment in our own security. ... The reality is that having an aggressive neighbour is expensive, and we have a very aggressive neighbour. We cannot run away from this price," said the NATO Secretary General.

