Pentagon announces new $1bn military aid package for Ukraine

Following President Joe Biden’s signing of the Ukraine Assistance Act, the US Department of Defence announced a new security and defence assistance package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, following the passage of the supplemental national security bill that the president just signed, the Department of Defence announced significant new security assistance to urgently address Ukraine's most critical needs," the Pentagon said in a statement on its website.

The $1 billion package reportedly includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent needs, including air defence interceptors, artillery shells, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The package includes: