Pentagon announces new $1bn military aid package for Ukraine
Following President Joe Biden’s signing of the Ukraine Assistance Act, the US Department of Defence announced a new security and defence assistance package for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Today, following the passage of the supplemental national security bill that the president just signed, the Department of Defence announced significant new security assistance to urgently address Ukraine's most critical needs," the Pentagon said in a statement on its website.
The $1 billion package reportedly includes capabilities to support Ukraine's most urgent needs, including air defence interceptors, artillery shells, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.
The package includes:
- RIM-7 and AIM-9M air defense missiles;
- Stinger man-portable air defense system;
- small arms and additional ammunition for small arms, including .50 caliber ammunition for anti-drone operations;
- additional ammunition for HIMARS;
- 155-mm artillery shells, including high-explosive shells and improved conventional dual-purpose ammunition;
- 105 mm artillery shells;
- 60 mm mortar shells;
- Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
- MRAP; HMMWV;
- logistics vehicles; tactical vehicles for towing and transportation of equipment;
- optically tracked and guided tube-launched missiles (TOW);
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- high-precision aircraft munitions;
- airfield auxiliary equipment;
- anti-armor mines;
- Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
- explosive ammunition to destroy obstacles;
- night vision devices;
- spare parts, field equipment, training ammunition, maintenance and other support equipment.
