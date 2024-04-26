SSU: Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) informant, who spied on AFU artillery in Mykolaiv region, sentenced to 11 years in prison

SSU materials helped to sentence another informant of the Russian military intelligence to a real term of imprisonment. The offender collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces in the frontline territory of Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, he tried to identify the firing positions of the artillery of the Armed Forces, in particular the HIMARS combat crews. If the informant received intelligence, he planned to transfer it to the occupiers to prepare targeted missile and drone strikes on the locations of Ukrainian troops. However, SSU counterintelligence officers detained the offender in August 2022 during his reconnaissance "raid".

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Read more: Last day, occupiers shelled 3 districts of Mykolaiv region. In Kherson region, residential quarters, educational institution were beaten, and gas pipeline was damaged

According to the investigation, the convict is a local resident who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. He came to the attention of the occupiers as a supporter of the Kremlin's narratives in various social networks. He received an offer of covert cooperation with the aggressor on his phone via a popular messenger. Later, the traitor communicated with a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU). An anonymous chat was used for communication.

Based on the SSU materials, the court found the offender guilty under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

Read more: SSU detained adjuster of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk