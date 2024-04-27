47th Separate Mechanised Brigade denies information about alleged withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade denies a statement by the Associated Press, which cited its sources, that Ukraine is allegedly withdrawing Abrams tanks from the frontline due to the threat of Russian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's Telegram channel.

"Abrams. Tanks perform well on the battlefield, and we are definitely not going to hide from the enemy what usually makes them hide. And even more so, we are not going to leave our infantry without such powerful fire support," the brigade said.

The brigade also emphasises that they do not intend to comment publicly on what is being deployed and where, and even more so, for what purpose.

"We ask you to trust only verified information and to contact the press service for official comments BEFORE publishing materials! The battle continues," the 47th Brigade summed up.

Read more: Serial production of Challenger 3 tanks starts in UK

As reported, the Associated Press reported the day before that Ukraine was withdrawing Abrams tanks from the frontline due to the threat of Russian drones. Censor.NET also reported that in early 2024, experts recommended installing additional armour on Abrams tanks to protect them from explosives that could be dropped by Russian drones.