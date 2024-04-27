ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5006 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
595 2

During day, Southern Defense Forces eliminated 160 invaders and 42 units of weapons and military equipment

рф,техніки,знищення

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

Thus, during the day, we received confirmation of the liquidation of 160 occupiers and 42 units of weapons and military equipment, of which:

  • 14 guns;
  • 2 mortars;
  • 1 easel grenade launcher;
  • 17 units of cars/armored vehicles;
  • 6 radar combat systems;
  • 1 reconnaissance UAV "Supercam";
  • 1 aerial photography station.

In addition, 4 field supply points were destroyed.

Watch more: Charred bodies of Russian invaders lie on road. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2307) elimination (4907) Southern Defence Forces (203)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 