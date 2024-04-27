During day, Southern Defense Forces eliminated 160 invaders and 42 units of weapons and military equipment
The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.
Thus, during the day, we received confirmation of the liquidation of 160 occupiers and 42 units of weapons and military equipment, of which:
- 14 guns;
- 2 mortars;
- 1 easel grenade launcher;
- 17 units of cars/armored vehicles;
- 6 radar combat systems;
- 1 reconnaissance UAV "Supercam";
- 1 aerial photography station.
In addition, 4 field supply points were destroyed.
